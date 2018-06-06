FOOTBALL: New-look Dragons get started with summer schedule

What Jefferson’s offense will face in summer competition won’t be the norm once the season starts.
The Dragons will throw against their share of pass-coverage defenses over the next several weeks in 7-on-7 events, but those will go away during the season when Jefferson lines up in its new, run-heavy flex bone offense.
“I can promise you, we won’t see a lot of man-under, cover-2 defense except at passing league,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said.
Though transitioning ground-oriented attack, Jefferson will look to hone its passing game at these 7-on-7 events nevertheless. The Dragons, who just made a trip Tuesday to Athens Academy for a tournament, will compete June 15 at Habersham Central and June 22 at St. Pius X.
Whether or not Jefferson wins these competitions is not the main objective.
“Our philosophy has always been go over there to just get better at what we do,” Cathcart said. “If you happen to win, great.”
The Dragons lost the school’s all-time leading rusher and an overall workhorse at tailback, Colby Wood, off last year’s team due to graduation. They also said goodbye to a strong passer in Bryce Moore, who graduated as well. Jefferson made the switch to the flexbone — an offense seen less frequently in recent years — to cater to this team’s returning personnel.
