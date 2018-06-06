JCCHS looking to fill coaching vacancies

The summer to-do list for Jackson County will include filling some head-coaching vacancies, though one has already been taken care of.
Jonathan Gastley (baseball), Ron Fowler (volleyball) and Tammi Gowen (boys’ soccer) have all stepped down from their posts. One of those jobs has already been filled, however, as assistant coach Matt Bolt was named as Gastley’s replacement at press time Tuesday.
Gastley’s departure comes after two seasons. He compiled a 31-32 record at Jackson County with two trips to the state playoffs. Gastley has been named the new head baseball coach at Lumpkin County High School.
“First and foremost, I appreciate him,” Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s really come in and tried to continue on the tradition of success in our baseball program. I valued his time here. I appreciate his time here. I understand his decision to move on was a family decision.”
