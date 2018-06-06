Larry Mayfield (06-05-18)

PENDERGRASS - Larry Glenn Mayfield, 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Mr. Mayfield was born in Cumming, Ga., the son of the late John Henry Mayfield and Claudine Bryant Mayfield. Mr. Mayfield was of the Holiness denomination and ran 5K races every month. He enjoyed gospel music, often singing in nursing homes. He loved to exercise and was employed by Bell's Grocery Store, where he worked in the produce department. Mr. Mayfield was also a member of the Army National Guard.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Evelyn Mayfield, Pendergrass; son, Larry Cline and his wife Linda, Pendergrass; daughter, Evelyn Lawana Shook and her husband James, Pendergrass; son, William Glenn Mayfield, Gainesville; brother, Cline Mayfield, Gainesville; sisters, Barbara Shoemake, Cumming, and Glenda Fair, Gainesville; eight Grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 8, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the burial to follow in the Cave Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the St. Jude's Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Source Code:IIQ040799001.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
