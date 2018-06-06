Breaking: Pedestrian killed on 85

Two pedestrians were struck, one was killed Wednesday morning at mile marker 149 on I-85, according to a Georgia State Patrol news release.
According to the release, Jerry Thomas, 45, of Vale, North Carolina was traveling south on I-85 in the left lane when Thomas failed to maintain his lane and traveled onto the east shoulder of the roadway, striking Fransico Cucul, 23, and Gregorio Alfonso, 48.
Alfonso suffered fatal injuries. Cucul suffered minor injuries. Alfonso and Cucul were picking up debris along the roadway for Lovin Contracting Company of North Carolina.
Thomas is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, driving while license is suspended and failure to maintain lane. No alcohol or drugs were suspected in the crash, the release added.
