Barrow County’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019 includes a possible 2.1-mill increase on property taxes in order for the county to pay roughly $4.57 million during FY2020 in debt on SPLOST 2005 projects, including the county jail and courthouse on Barrow Park Dr. in Winder.
The proposed budget includes a $9.12 million debt service fund to house the monies for the FY19 and FY20 payments.
Barrow County voters approved a 1-cent sales tax for the SPLOST projects as part of a referendum in 2005 and also voted to allow a portion of the sales tax proceeds to be taken off the top to pay down a general obligation bond that allowed the facilities to be constructed right away. When the SPLOST was extended in 2012, voters once again OK’d a portion of the proceeds going toward debt payments, which was made possible by an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the City of Winder.
That, however, was not the case for the latest SPLOST renewal, which was approved by voters in November, as city and county leaders failed to negotiate an IGA. City leaders pointed out that allowing a portion of the proceeds to go toward the debt payments would have taken money from the municipalities’ collections and contended the county should pay down the debt with its own share. County officials responded by saying that approach would severely undercut funding for capital needs.
The six-year SPLOST 2012 collection period expires June 30, and the five-year SPLOST 2018 begins July 1.
See the full story in the June 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
