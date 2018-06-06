A whiskey and brandy distillery is planned for downtown Winder in the coming months.
The Winder City Council on Tuesday approved a request by Billy Stonewall Birt to rezone just under an acre at 24 and 30 Woodlawn Ave. and an unaddressed property at Woodlawn and Porter Street East to Industrial for the distillery to operate.
Birt, of Bogart, told the city planning board last month, and the council during a work session Monday, that he plans to purchase a 500-gallon commercial still for the operation but will start with a 60-gallon micro-still so the business can get approval for federal and state alcohol manufacturing licenses.
The distillery will make charred whiskey, peach brandy and apple brandy with recipes dating back prior to the Civil War, Birt said. The distillery operation will be housed in the back of the building while the front portion will consist of office space and a public area for taste testing.
Birt said initially the products will be shelved at stores, but that the business may apply for on-site sales at a later time.
See more in the June 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Alcohol distillery planned for downtown
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry