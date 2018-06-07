DANIELSVILLE - Paul M. Henley, Jr, 93, was welcomed home on May 31, 2018, by his late wife, Juanita Buchanan Henley and his parents, Paul M. Henley, Sr. and Stella Brown Henley.
Paul was born July 31, 1924, in his parent's home in the Poca Community where he was raised. He graduated from Madison County High School and joined the Navy during World War II where he saw action in Normandy, Iwo Jima and Okinawa aboard the U.S.S. Bates. Paul and "Sunshine" moved to the Birmingham, Ala. area where Paul worked for BASF Wyandotte Corp until his retirement when they then returned to build on the home place on Stella Henley Rd.. in Poca.
Survivors include a son, Paul M. Henley, III (Amelia); Angie Henley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, with funeral services at 12. Burial will be at Providence Baptist Church, Ila, Ga.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Paul Henley (05-31-18)
