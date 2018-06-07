GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders reloading with a deeper, more mature roster

The 2018-19 Madison County girls’ basketball season doesn’t begin until November, but the road back to the State Tournament began Tuesday with a pair of scrimmage games against Morgan County and Banks County. They were the first games in four years without the leading point guard A’Dryanna Maxwell and the hustling forward Alexis Gantt on the roster. Both of them graduated last month.
Now, head coach Dan Lampe can look for players to fill their void. And based on the first impression, Madison County can expect a reload instead of a rebuild. They are still a team that can win a region title and make a run at a AAAA State Championship.
“No one person can make up for losing A’Dryanna and no one person can make up for losing Alexis,” Lampe said. “Everyone has to be better. Ball handlers have to make up for A’Dryanna. Everyone has to bring more hustle on the court to make up for Alexis. What I liked today is that collectively, they all played hard. We hustled down, stole the ball for fast breaks, I like it.”
Returning players
Losing players like Maxwell and Gantt is going to sting. But this past year’s varsity squad wasn’t poor on skill or talent. Far from it. Jordan Bailey, a chippy center who can shoot three’s, enters her senior season. She’s averaged double-figures in each of the last two seasons. And Kayla McPherson, a highlight factory as a freshman, begins her second year in the program. She’s moving over to point guard from shooting guard. With that comes a lot more responsibility. It’s not enough to make amazing plays on the court, she has to become a leader. Judging by Tuesday’s games, she already has a grasp of what’s needed out of a leader. She’s a loud and vocal player. But what she said Tuesday was to the point and it kept the team organized.
Besides McPherson and Bailey, Madison County returns three rising seniors to fill out their projected starting lineup. Each of them bring a specific skill set to the team that compliment the stars very well. Tykeria Barnett is a sharpshooter from the corner who can also draw fouls inside. Bethany Fortson is a shutdown defender who can guard anyone. Sydney Armstrong is a disruptor that steals rebounds and dives on the court to create or prevent turnovers.
“We have a lot of players who are stepping up and becoming leaders,” Drake said. “Our seniors are doing a great job with that. Bethany is at the practice talking to players. Ty and Sydney are doing the same thing. Kayla is being vocal, but the seniors as a whole are in practice, getting everyone on the same page and communicating. That’s good to have.”
Upcoming players
Last year’s team was great, but Lampe never reached too far into his bench. And not just because they didn’t have to. The varsity squad included two more freshman who weren’t as polished as McPherson: Ella Chancey and Caitlyn Arwood.
Both looked much improved Tuesday against great competition. If they continue to improve, they’ll give the Raiders a much deeper bench.
“That’s our plan [to use more players]. We have a strong bench so we should be able to use that to our advantage, which showed in the games,” Drake said. “It’s just one extra year in the program, so there’s not so much thinking. They [rising sophomores and juniors] got it now. When you have to think about it, you’re a step slower. As soon as it’s routine and you know what you’re doing, you get to your spots quicker.”
New freshmen
Two rising freshman, Tiffany Wilson and Mallory Bates, saw playing time Tuesday and had pretty impressive performances. And Lampe raved about them after the games.
“Tiffany gives us tons of athleticism. She’s just pure hustle. And Mallory she’s a big body, she’s skilled, she shoots the ball really well. She brings a great three-ball,” Drake said.
He also attributed assistant coach Jackson Russum for the development of the freshman players. Russum also works with middle school players. So players like Wilson and Bates, and McPherson last year come to the high school prepared to play at a high level.
“He does a great job with them. he works with them everyday after school on their shots, dribbling. That’s why we’re experiencing what we have with ninth graders coming here ready to play,” he said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders reloading with a deeper, more mature roster
