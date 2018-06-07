BASEBALL: Red Raiders begin summer of rebuilding

After two seasons of certainty at most positions, the Madison County baseball team enters the summer season looking for some new talent to step up and become the next leader for the varsity squad.
The Red Raiders lost seven players to graduation, including all three starting pitchers and two of their best batters. Of those pitchers was All-Area and All-Region player Holton McGaha who has a scholarship to play baseball at Mercer.
But Madison County isn’t at full strength early into summer ball. They lost 8-1 to Banks County on Monday, and 4-1 to Jackson County on Tuesday. They played those games without Noah and Mason McFarlin, Joe Lukas and a few other returning starters.
“We’re missing seven or eight guys. Some of them are hurt,” said head coach Chad Gillespie. “That makes a difference. But the guys we have out here are competing. It’s a new year.”
That may end up as a blessing in disguise for the Red Raiders. Without them, the coaches can worry about developing other players.
“You’re able to evaluate them right now and determine what you can do in the offseason,” Gillespie said. “Some of them have never been exposed to this type of quality. Most of these schools have most of their guys and most of their pitching. Jackson County threw five guys at us tonight that are all pretty decent pitchers. And that’s good for our hitters to see that, but it’s also good for pitchers because we lost three quality arms. We have to revamp and reload. I think the guys we have coming back can step up into that role, but we have to find some guys in the bullpen that can throw strikes.”
The pitchers to watch right now are Seth Peck, Colby Smith and Russ Bray. Smith and Peck have varsity bullpen experience while Bray is moving up from junior varsity. Smith is yet to pitch this summer as he has commitments to three sports at Madison County.
“I think as a whole, our pitching staff is going to be fine,” he said. “Defensively, we’ll be good. I just need to see us swing the bats. As it stands right now, we’re not going to have that guy who can just rake. We’re not going to have the Dylan Gentrys, Golston Gillespies or Logan Browns.”
Gillespie mentioned rising senior Walter Hawks as the most impressive hitter on the team right now.
“The one that is stepping up is Hawks. He’s done a great job in the first two games behind the plate. He’s had a couple of hits. And that’s great for him.”
Gillespie says that the biggest thing his team can do is to just play ball. Unlike in the regular season, Gillespie can go on the field and talk to players between plays for a teaching moment.
“In these situations during summer ball, granted it is relaxed, but when something happens in a regular season, I can’t walk onto the field and say ‘this is where you need to be.’ I can’t stap a game to correct stuff, and here we can. We can correct it in a minute. And a lot of times, these kids don’t realize their doing stuff until it’s pointed out to them. Once it’s pointed out to them like that, most of the time, they never do it again.”
The goal for the Red Raiders is to again win the Region Championship, and summer ball is the first step towards that. But Gillespie hopes that the team expects to win. Because they’re going to play tough competition.
Madison County has eight more games left in the summer season. Most nights are a JV/varsity double-header. They travel to Banks County tonight with the JV game set to start at 5 p.m. and the varsity game to begin soon after. They host Jackson County this Friday, same start times. Monday, they travel to Hart County for a pair of varsity games. game one is at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL: Red Raiders begin summer of rebuilding
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry