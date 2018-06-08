Kitchen fire damages home, displaces family

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Friday, June 8. 2018
A family was displaced after a kitchen fire heavily damaged their home in Winder on Thursday morning.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Barrow County Emergency Services received a report of a fire in the 800 block of Boss Hardy Road, arrived and found the single-story structure on fire. The kitchen and living room received heavy fire and smoke damage and the rest of the home received moderate damage, according to a news release.
The two adults and two children in the home made it out safely and unharmed. The American Red Cross is assisting them.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.