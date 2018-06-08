Bridges: The Braves, counting down to a new season and Johnny Manziel

The summer heat continues to beat down on us as we continue into the month of June.
That’s fine and well with me because summer is always preferable over winter in terms of seasons. As I write this on a warm Sunday afternoon, several sports-related items deserve attention.
First, the Atlanta Braves continue to be the surprise story of the 2018 Major League Baseball season. Game after game and week after week, the Braves are showing they are going to be in contention the entire season.
Honestly, Braves fans were spoiled for a long time dating back to the 1991 season which has been detailed here in recent weeks. Winning should never be taken for granted but it seems many Atlanta fans were caught up in the assumption division titles and World Series appearances would happen season after season.
After somewhat of a dry spell, it appears this year’s team is back on track for being a series contention, especially for the postseason and possibly more.
While I’m not sure the excitement level would be as high as a World Series trip in 1991 caused, going back in 2018 would still be special for fans of the Braves.
COUNTDOWN TO
A NEW SEASON
More college football (and pro football) preseason magazines have arrived. The most recent one for me was the Lindy’s special, which has solid scouting reports on all Division I-A teams along with a preview of the upcoming season for FCS, Division II and Division III.
Similar to the Street and Smith publication, the annual guide to the new college football season by Lindy’s is worth reading. It has so much information one can spend several days or weeks going through it.
In a few weeks, I will boldly make some of my “Upset Special” predictions. There are always plenty of upsets each season and 2018 will be no exception.
THE RETURN
OF JOHNNY MANZIEL
The biggest pro football story in June (outside of the NFL) has been the return of former Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel, who returned to the field last Friday in the preseason opener for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League.
There has never been a question of Manziel’s talent, but his attitude and approach to the game caused him to be exiled from the National Football League.
It is somewhat odd that in a league that for years overlooked everything from spousal abuse to being involved in a murder cover-up that Manziel was seemingly blacklisted from playing.
To be honest, even the CFL and the Hamilton franchise were somewhat leery of Manziel. He had been rumored for some time to be on the verge of a comeback but it did not finally officially happen until this spring.
While Manziel is still a talent, he is really going to have to prove himself on and off the field in Canada. The Tiger Cats made several stipulations in Manziel’s contract in an attempt to keep him in line.
It’s amazing how attitude has caused one of the better college football players in recent memory struggling to get any pro team (in any league) to sign him.
In his return, Manziel was 9-of-11 passing for 80 yards in a backup role. Hamilton is coached by former Atlanta Falcons head coach June Jones, one of the gurus of the run-and-shoot offense.
The offensive system employed by Jones is a perfect fit for Manziel if he can keep his head on straight. Nothing is going to be given to him on a silver platter.
He is having to fight for playing time and is presently the clear second-string quarterback for the team.
With weeks before the new college and NFL seasons, watching Manziel’s saga should be entertaining.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: The Braves, counting down to a new season and Johnny Manziel
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry