Betty Jean Gordon (06-07-18)

Friday, June 8. 2018
COMMERCE - Betty Jean Gordon, 92, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Gordon was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Thomas Olin and Maude Segars Varner. She was a member of New Salem United Methodist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Gordon was preceded in death by her husband, William Monroe Gordon; and daughter, Lynnette Gordon.

Survivors include sons, Danny Gordon, Mike Gordon, Rev. Eddie Gordon, Dennis Gordon and Kent Gordon, all of Commerce; sister, Margarite Herbert, Commerce; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Doug Duncan and Eddie Gordon officiating. Interment will follow in New Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday night from 5 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

