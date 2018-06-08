Alton McDaniel (06-07-18)

Alton Leon McDaniel, 91, passed away on June 7, 2018.
A native of Barrow County, Mr. McDaniel was the son of the late Emmette Luther and Ola Mae Walls McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel was retired from Barrow County and Gwinnett County Road Dept. and was a United States Army Veteran.
Survivors include his daughter, Bobbie Jean (David) Rutledge; grandchildren, David Clark and William Patrick Rutledge; and five great-granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. The Rev. Steve Ray will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers the family ask the memorials be made to Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
