WINDER - Judson Christopher, 70, entered into rest on Friday, June 1, 2018.
Jud was born in Watkinsville, Ga., the son of the late Inus and Evie Mae Christopher. He served his country in the Vietnam War from 1966-1968 and was awarded a Purple Heart for his sacrifice and service.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Sherry Christopher; daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Derek Cook; two grandchildren, Chloe Mae and Cade Michael, all of Woodstock, Ga. Sisters include the late Eva Carson of Watkinsville, Frances Jackson and Dallas White, both of Athens, and a brother, Jesse Christopher, Watkinsville.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 4, at Smith's Funeral Home Chapel.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Judson Christopher (06-01-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry