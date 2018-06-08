Cameron Alexander Smith was born May 11, 2000, the son of Michael and Jamie Smith. Proceeding him in death was his paternal grandfather, Eugene Smith; and paternal grandmother, Dorothy Mae McDonald.
Cameron Smith was an 18-year-old young man currently attending Georgia Cyber Academy and was going to return to Madison County High School in the fall so that he could participate graduation ceremonies with his classmates and friends. Cameron was a Christian that just simply enjoyed life. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and playing with his nieces. He was a member at Sonlight Baptist Church in Colbert.
Cameron was a selfless young man that was always willing to help anyone. Cameron died helping someone and his family could not be prouder.
Survivors in addition to his parents include three siblings, Ashley Smith, Leah Smith, and Tyler Smith; paternal grandparents, Howard and Janet Bagwell; one sister-in-law, Torie Smith; two nieces, Ryleigh and Oaklyn; and one nephew on the way, Alexander Craig Smith.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m., at the Batts & Bridges Funeral Home Chapel, Athens. Burial will be in the Sonlight Baptist Church Cemetery.
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Cameron Smith
