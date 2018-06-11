JEFFERSON - Peggy Ann Sorrow Shumake, 77, entered into rest Saturday, June 9, 2018.
Mrs. Shumake was born in Athens, the daughter of Catherine Allen Sorrow of Danielsville and the late Ben Taylor Sorrow. She was a retired supervisor with General Times Corporation, where she worked for 33 years. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and enjoyed attending the Jackson County Senior Center. Mrs. Shumake was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Sorrow; and her husband Douglas Edward Shumake.
Survivors in addition to her mother is a son, Jeff Shumake and his wife Melody, Jefferson; daughter, Kim Logan and her husband Lin, Greensboro; son, Troy Shumake and his wife Frances, Commerce, and Doug Shumake and his wife Lori, Jefferson; one brother, William Taylor Sorrow, Easley, S.C.; eighteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Park in Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Trey Shumake, Ricky Brown, Lee Shumake, Wayne Shumake, Rusty Ledford and Lin Logan. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, June 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Senior Center, 151 Stan Evans Drive, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Peggy Ann Shumake (06-09-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry