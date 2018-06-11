COMMERCE - Frances Varner Armstrong passed away on May 25, 2018, in Commerce, Ga.
Born March 21, 1928, in Franklin County, Ga., Frances was the youngest child and only daughter of the late James E. and Emma Bellamy Varner. She was the widow of Edward Bruce Armstrong.
Frances graduated from Franklin County High School, began her college studies at Georgia State and completed her education degree at the University of Georgia, where she met her future husband.
Frances and Bruce were married for 62 years and are survived by four children, Mary Stone (Jeffrey), Robert Armstrong, Barbara Armstrong, Athens, and Carol Beard (Russell), Simpsonville, S.C.; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Maurice Varner, Tampa, Fla., W.T. Varner, Commerce, Roy Varner, Covington, and Aubrey Varner, Fayetteville, Ga.
Frances worked for many years as a substitute teacher in the Clarke County School District and was an active member of the community serving as a Girl Scout leader, hospice volunteer, trail guide at Sandy Creek Nature Center and 1996 Olympic Games volunteer, to list just a few.
She was loved by many for her quick wit and kind heart.
Like her husband, Frances bequeathed her body to the Medical College of Georgia to advance medical training.
The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to the loving care she received from the staff at Bountiful Hills Personal Care in Commerce.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, June 16, at 10 a.m. in Walker Hall at the Sandy Creek Nature Center, 205 Old Commerce Rd., Athens, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or Sandy Creek Nature Center.
Frances Armstrong (05-25-18)
