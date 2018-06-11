COMMERCE - Helen Agnes Tolbert Ward, 85, entered into rest Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Mrs. Ward was born in Athens, the daughter of the late Luther Calvin Tolbert and Odessa Seagraves Tolbert. She was a homemaker and a member of Victory Baptist Church. Mrs. Ward is preceded in death by a step-mother, Vonner Tolbert; brothers, Buford, Bobby Ray and Luther Tolbert; daughter, Elaine Aaron; and son, Steve Ward and her husband Clyde Ward.
Survivors include two grandaughters, Amanda Hewell and her husband Matthew, Gillsville, Celena Chatham and her husband Dwayne, Talmo; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Susannah Hewell, Gillsville; sisters, Barbara Colwell, North Carolina, Eula May Neese, Pendergrass, Brenda Langford, Maysville, Carolyn Rhome, Athens, Patsy Ginn, Athens, and Betty Sue Tolbert, Athens; and one brother, CalvinTolbert, Athens.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 14, from the Woodbine Cemetery with the Rev. Chad Dale officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 10:45 prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Helen Ward (06-10-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry