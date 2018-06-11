Thomas Lowery Sr. (05-28-18)

COMER - Thomas Edward Lowery, Sr., 81, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018.
Mr. Lowery was born in Seneca, S.C. on February 5, 1937, the son of the late Henry Grady Lowery and Ophelia Crooks Lowery. He was preceded in death by three sons, Thomas Edward Lowery, Jr., Melvin Edward Lowery, and Kenneth Randall Lowery.
Edward left home at a young age to be a Merchant Marine that gave him the opportunity to travel the world and study other cultures, which gave him an education beyond what could be learned in a classroom. After retiring from Clemson University where he was a roofer, his greatest joy was being able to help friends, of which he had many, when possible. Edward found great joy in gospel singings as recreation.
Survivors include a son, David Lee Lowery, Colbert; daughter-in-law, Shirley Lowery; brother, Joe Lowery and his wife Dr. Evelyn Schwab, West Palm Beach, Fla.; three sisters, Virginia Higgins, Kerrville, Texas, Sharon Nunnery and her husband Michael, West Union, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, at Zebulon Baptist Church, 1083 W. Currahee St., Toccoa, GA 30577.
The family wishes to thank Sue Lowery, Shirley Lowery, and Cynthia Shell for the attention and care given to Edward during his final days.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is in charge of arrangements.
