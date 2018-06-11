Violette Lyle (06-07-18)

AUBURN - Violette Olene Elliott Lyle, 89, died Thursday, June 7, 2018.
Mrs. Lyle was born on September 28, 1928, the daughter of the late J.O. Elliott and Thelma Allen Elliott. She was a graduate of Winder High School in 1944 and a lifelong member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church. Mrs. Lyle was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John David, Sr.; daughter, Jody Lyle; and grandson, David Austin Durden.
She served in the Auburn, Ga. Post Office for 38 years, 13 of those as Postmaster. She also devoted much of her life to church and community service. She was a member of the Barrow County Historical Society, Welfare Board and member of The Order of The Eastern Star for 64 years. She served Harmony Grove as pianist, organist, Sunday School Teacher, choir member and President of the United Methodist Women. For these and many other activities, she was presented with the Community Pillar Award for the City of Auburn, 2017.
Though she contributed greatly to her community, her greatest legacy lies in the hearts and minds of her children.
Survivors include children, Connie Lyle and John O'Brien, Lithonia, Ga.; Vicki and Buddy Walker, Tifton; Beth and Ronnie Magness, Winder; Jill Lyle Deal, Auburn; Marisa and Randy Durden, Stone Mountain, Ga.; Amy and Reg Bishoff, Winder; and David and Jackie Lyle, Winder; grandchildren, Sean and Lenore O'Brien, Kevin and Mary O'Brien, Brittany Berkman and Max Brown, Amy and Jelks Warren, Kip and Morgan Walker; Grant and Rachel Magness, Garth and Danielle Magness, Jordan and Leigh Ellen Magness, Nathan Deal, Creighton and Thomas Adams, Rachel and Amanda Deal, Gabrielle and Chris Coffee, John Andrew Durden, Whitney, Colin and Morgan Bishoff, Marie, John D., and Jacob Lyle; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Watson; and brother-in-law Bill Watson; niece, Stephanie Watson; and nephew, Bill (Tiger) Watson.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 10, in the Smith Memory Chapel in Winder, with the Rev. Brock Burnett officiating. Interment was at Harmony Grove Cemetery in Auburn.
Donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, 1405 Clifton Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
