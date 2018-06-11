Laurence Morgan (05-30-18)

Laurence Kenneth Morgan, 71, died on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Formerly of Louisville, Ky., Mr. Morgan was a graduate of the University of Louisville and earned a master's degree at Georgia State University. He was a Mensa member who loved puns, photography, traveling, Celtic music, and University of Kentucky basketball. He retired from the Social Security Administration after more than 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved sister, Becky.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Morgan; their blended family, Arlyn (Allison) Morgan, Jennifer (Bhrett) Kistler, Ryan (Sarah) Morgan, Jill (Ray) Roberts, and Wynn (Melissa) Morgan; the grandchildren he doted on; and his brother, Tom (Frances) Morgan.

Memorial contributions may be made to www.itsthejourney.org, a 501(c) charitable organization that Mr. Morgan supported.

Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
