OGLETHORPE COUNTY, GA - Precious Baby Boy Issac Trey Alexander Carroll passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
Baby Issac was born on May 14, 2018, in Athens, the son of Brenda Carroll and Jeff Russell. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Marie Carroll and great-grandparents, Alton and Gertrude Bollinger. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, and cousin. "You will always be my precious little nugget, Love Aunt Amie."
In addition to his mother and father, survivors include his siblings, Kristin Sears, Elizabeth Russell, and Michael Russell; aunts, Amie White and Amelia Hill; uncles, Edward Carroll, Chris Carroll, Lennord Carroll, Tony White, and Guy White; and many cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, at Whitfield Funeral Home in Baldwin, with the Rev. Shane Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the service hour on Tuesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Baby Issac Carroll (06-09-18)
