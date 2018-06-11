Betty Sue Langford (06-10-18)

JEFFERSON - Betty Sue Massey Langford, 79, entered into rest Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Mrs. Langford was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Walter Jones Massey, Jr. and Janette Venable Massey. She was a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church, and was a retired administrative assistant with the Jefferson City School System after 30 years of service. Mrs. Langford was preceded in death by twin daughters, Sharon and Karen Dennis; brother-in-law, John Kesler; and a nephew, Joseph Clinton Hensley.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Langford, Jefferson; three sons, Louis Dennis, Jefferson, Jeffrey Lynn Langford and his wife Vanessa, Suwanee, and Walter Lee Langford, Commerce; three sisters, Lynda Kesler, Jefferson, Sara Hensley, Commerce, and Barbara Cain and her husband Billy, Jefferson; one brother, Joe Massey and his wife Wanda, Jefferson; three grandchildren, Jessica Richardson, Jefferson, Jenni Espina, Jefferson, and Micah Langford, Suwanee; one great-grandchild, Lola Faye Richardson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mama Sue as she was called by so many that loved her was a beautiful, treasured, and generous spirit that brought laughter and joy to all. Her countenance and grace in all circumstances were a testament to her character, her Christian faith, and her contagious charisma.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 14, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Stacey Alldredge, Jeffrey Lynn Langford and Joe Massey officiating with burial to follow in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Lee Richardson, Ronnie Espina, Walt Massey, Wes Massey, Cody Cain, Carter Cain and Jason Hensley. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, June 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
