Kenyon Pittman (06-06-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, June 11. 2018
COMMERCE - Kenyon Marcus Pittman, 66, passed away on June 6, 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 13, at New Beginning Church at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at Wimberly & White Funeral Home between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.

Professional services entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.