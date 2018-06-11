COMMERCE - Kenyon Marcus Pittman, 66, passed away on June 6, 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 13, at New Beginning Church at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at Wimberly & White Funeral Home between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.
Professional services entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
Kenyon Pittman (06-06-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry