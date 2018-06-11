Jacqueline Wilhite (06-02-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, June 11. 2018
JEFFERSON - Jacqueline Wilhite, 81, passed away on June 2, 2018.

She leaves to cherish her memories two nieces, Vanessa Hunter (Danny) and Beverly Victrum; two great-nieces, Vanisha Veasley and Roshuanda Merritt; great-nephews, Jarvis (Elyse) Hunter and Montray (Tabitha) Riley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 8, at Paradise AME Church.

Professional services were entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
Old Website

