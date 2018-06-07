Harold Rudisill Jr. (05-24-18)

Harold "Rudy" L. Rudisill, Jr., 76, passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Winder Health Care in Winder, Ga., surrounded by his loving wife and family.
He was born on March 20, 1942, in York, Pa., the son of the late Harold and Geraldine (Wagner) Rudisill, Sr.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Patricia Ann; children, Wendy (Larry) McElhannon, Kevin (Cindi) Rudisill, and Angela (Matthew) Rivenbark; grandchildren, Jackie (Greg) Meadows, Stephanie (Justin) Saunders, Billy (Brittany) Rivenbark, Joshua Rudisill, Zachary Rudisill, and James (Mary) McElhannon; sisters, Carolyn Danner and Linda (Lynn) Firestone; brother, Gary (Nancy) Rudisill; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Harold graduated from York High in 1959 and married his high school sweetheart on September 17, 1960. He went into the HVAC apprenticeship program at York Borg/Warner, where he worked his way to regional service manager. He retired from there in 2004 after 44 years.
He grew up in York, Pa. and then moved his family to Georgia in 1975. From there he moved to Mt. Pleasant, N.C., where he lived with his wife for over 30 years. In 2014, he and his wife moved back to Georgia.
He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on March 21, 1971. Serving Jehovah became his greatest passion. He loved being at the meetings with the friends and he always had a warm, friendly smile for everyone. He loved spending time in the door-to-door ministry sharing his hope of everlasting life in paradise. Shortly before he passed, a group of friends was visiting Harold, a brother asked him if there was anything specific Harold would like him to pray for. Harold replied "Pray for all those who want to be in the ministry, to be able to get back out in the ministry." He enjoyed working with the RBC for many years. He was also instrumental in helping build the Assembly Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Salisbury, N.C., handling the mechanical maintenance for several years after.
He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and especially looked forward to the yearly turkey fry.
Some of his hobbies included golfing and woodworking. He had an ear for music and was an accomplished accordion player from a young age. He enjoyed playing it for friends and family.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and friend and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Winder, Ga. on June 30, 2018, at 2 p.m. Vernon Linker will officiate.
Cremation services provided by Georgia Cremation Centers.
Harold Rudisill Jr. (05-24-18)
