WINDER - Richard John 'Dick' Manning, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2018, at age 87.
He was born on April 3, 1931, in Quincy, Mass., the son of the late Gertrude and Richard Manning. Richard had a lifelong love for golf and enjoyed much press and success throughout the northeast as a highly-talented and successful young amateur. In his amateur career, he recorded eight holes in one. He graduated from Boston College with a BA in Science. At Boston College, he starred on the varsity golf team. Richard had a long and successful career at Konica-Minolta as a regional salesman and oversaw a large team. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Donna Manning.
Survivors include his first wife, Betty Manning; his widow, Maxine Manning; sister, Ann Kashynski; son, Richard Manning III; and his grandson, Caden Manning.
There will be a private funeral with family members and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
'Dick' Manning Jr. (06-09-18)
