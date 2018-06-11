WINDER - Ricky Lee Holt, 50 passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018.
He was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Loganville. Ricky was a carpenter and he loved fishing and the outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Bennett Holt, Winder; a son, Brody Holt, Winder; daughter, Katie Thomas, Athens; his father, Vernon Holt, Madison; mother, Marie Everett Holt, Winder; brother, Mickey Holt, Statham; four sisters, Tami Coker, Lawrenceville, Sheila Pollard, Statham, Robin Noland, Winder, and Stacey Hughes, Equality, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 12, from 6 until 9 p.m. the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastors, Keith Everett and Timothy Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to Landmark Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Holt (06-09-18)
