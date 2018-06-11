Ricky Holt (06-09-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, June 11. 2018
WINDER - Ricky Lee Holt, 50 passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018.

He was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Loganville. Ricky was a carpenter and he loved fishing and the outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Bennett Holt, Winder; a son, Brody Holt, Winder; daughter, Katie Thomas, Athens; his father, Vernon Holt, Madison; mother, Marie Everett Holt, Winder; brother, Mickey Holt, Statham; four sisters, Tami Coker, Lawrenceville, Sheila Pollard, Statham, Robin Noland, Winder, and Stacey Hughes, Equality, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 12, from 6 until 9 p.m. the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastors, Keith Everett and Timothy Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Donations may be made to Landmark Baptist Church Mission Fund.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.