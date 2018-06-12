AUBURN - Miriam Wood, 87, passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rainey and Daisy Wood; brothers, Buster Wood, Donald Wood and G.E. Wood; and son, Gordon Wood; nephew, Johnny Wood and niece, Donna Wood.
Miriam retired from Dacula Elementary. She was an influential part of Auburn, and instrumental in spearheading the Auburn Library where to this day it is dedicated in her honor. Miriam also helped start the Auburn Museum. She was a member of the Barrow County Historical Society and one of the last members of the original Auburn Township.
Survivors include her daughter, Mickey (Phillip) Blackstock; grandsons, Dru (Brittany) Blackstock and Ronald (fiancé Tania Aguirre) Blackstock; great-grandchildren, Madisyn Blackstock, Tiffani Blackstock, and Miriam Blackstock; nieces and nephews, Zita and Jimmy Shed, Don Wood, Cheryl Wood, Van Wood, Keith Wood, Victor Wood, and Maisy Wood; cousins, Gail and Steve Sinno.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 10, at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with the Rev. Kaylen Short officiating. Interment followed in Auburn Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Lawrenceville, was in charge of arrangements.
Miriam Wood (06-07-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry