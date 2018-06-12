Don Holliday (06-10-18)

WINDER - Don Holliday, 68, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018.
He was a member of The Statham United Methodist Church. Don was a 1968 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and was a home builder. He was the owner of St. Ives Contractors and developed The St. Ives Estate in Winder. He served his community most of his life, 25 years as the Statham Fire Chief, chairman of the airport authority, and as chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners. Don loved to fly and was a private pilot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Donald and Irma Rodgers Holliday.
Survivors include his wife, Roxana Holliday, Winder; two sons, Landry Holliday, Winder, and Kelly Holliday (Amanda Cape), Virginia; brother, Chet Holliday, Statham; sister, Sheila Brown, Statham; and four grandchildren, Griffin, Olivia, Reeves and AnnaLeigh Holliday.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 14, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Millwood officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Statham United Methodist Church, St. Mary's Hospice, or The Wounded Warrior Project.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
