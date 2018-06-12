AUBURN - Robert "Bob" Neth, 83, entered eternity June 10, 2018.
A native of Waterbury, Conn., he was the son of the late Marshall and Dorothy Reynolds Neth. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Neth on May 24, 2018; and sons Charles Michael McCoy and Richard Dale McCoy. Bob was of the Baptist denomination and was the retired Director of Purchasing at the Georgia Institute of Technology's Food Services Department.
Survivors include children, Sharon Hopkins, Dorothy Kunin, Karen Hettle and Bobby Neth, Grandson, Michael Shawn McCoy; and brother, Richard (Pat) Neth.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The Barrow County Animal Shelter, 616 Barrow Park Drive, Winder, Georgia.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
'Bob' Neth (06-10-18)
