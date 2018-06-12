Annie Shubert (06-11-18)

COMMERCE - Annie Bert Shubert, 98, died Monday, June 11, 2018, at Northridge Medical Center.
Mrs. Shubert was born in Homer, the daughter of the late Mack Gipson. She was a member of Grove Level Baptist Church and was retired from Blue Bell. Mrs. Shubert was preceded in death by her husband, Dillard L. Shubert.
Survivors include sons, Larry Shubert, Commerce, and Clyde Shubert, Chickasha, Okla.; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 14, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Mr. Guy Baker officiating.
Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
