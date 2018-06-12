Sarah Pentecost (06-11-18)

Sarah Alice Spence Pentecost, 93, died June 11, 2018.

A native of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Olin Harold and Annie Chapman Spence.

Survivors include her children, Cherie Lynn Pentecost-Schwartz and Cindy P. Davis; and two grandchildren.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
