Sarah Alice Spence Pentecost, 93, died June 11, 2018.
A native of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Olin Harold and Annie Chapman Spence.
Survivors include her children, Cherie Lynn Pentecost-Schwartz and Cindy P. Davis; and two grandchildren.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Sarah Pentecost (06-11-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry