Myrtle Austin (06-11-18)

Tuesday, June 12. 2018
Myrtle Irene Austin, 96, died Monday, June 11, 2018.

A native of Barrow County, Mrs. Austin was preceded in death by her parents, Elder and Sallie Stancil Hogan; her husband Dennis Austin; and a son, Danny Austin.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Judy Austin; brother, Almond Hogan; grandchildren, Jason and Danielle Austin, Kim Hunter, Kelly Macaw; and great-grandchildren, Trent Hunter, Cassie Hunter, Morgan Macaw, Brady Macaw, Jackson Austin.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 14, at 11 a.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Hogan will officiate. Burial will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Old Website

