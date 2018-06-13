Auburn mourns loss of two community pillars

Auburn lost two of its biggest community pillars last Thursday as Miriam Wood and Violette Lyle died. Mayor Linda Blechinger announced their passing at the start of the Auburn City Council meeting last Thursday.
Funeral services for Wood and Lyle were held Sunday.
Wood, 87, a lifelong resident of Auburn, was a longtime school teacher in Dacula and was instrumental in spearheading the opening of the Auburn Public Library, which is dedicated in her honor, in 1991.
“It’s a devastating loss to the library family,” Auburn Library manager Bel Outwater said, adding the library is planning events in Wood’s honor.
Wood was also an avid historian, helped start the Auburn Museum and was part of the Barrow County Historical Society.
She was also one of the last members of the original Auburn Township and received the 2011 Barrow County Mayors Association Pillar Award for the city.
Blechinger said she first met Wood when she and her family moved to Auburn in 1994 and she took her sons to visit the library. Wood was there to greet them and read a story to them.
“That started a wonderful relationship with Ms. Wood,” Blechinger said. “I’m very sorry for her passing but so thankful she lived here and contributed so much.”
Lyle, 89, was the 2017 Mayors Association Community Pillar Award recipient for Auburn. She was also a lifelong resident of the city, where she and her late husband, John David Lyle, Sr., raised eight children.
She worked 38 years for the Auburn Post Office, 13 of those as postmaster and was also a member of the Barrow County Historical Society and Welfare Board as well as a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She was a lifelong member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as a pianist, organist, Sunday School teacher, choir member and president of the United Methodist Women.
Blechinger recalled visiting with Lyle when she first decided to run for mayor.
“I asked her what she wanted to see, and she said, ‘I want to see growth. I want to see the city be everything it’s supposed to be,’” Blechinger said.
“I just learned to have so much respect for her. She really became a role model for me in that when you’re really passionate about something, you don’t stop; you just keep going and you find people who are like-minded and will go on that journey with you.
“She was a wonderful, lovely lady and she will be missed in our community.”
BUSINESS ITEMS
Also at the June 7 meeting, the council:
•approved a $29,000 proposal from Tunnell, Spangler, Walsh for master planning services for the future Auburn Municipal Complex, which will include a new city hall, police department headquarters and likely a private mixed-use development on about 15 acres off Atlanta Highway at the eastern boundary of the city limits. The master planning services will include a preliminary site plan design, development of a list of potential programming uses and a final master plan. The recommendation was made by Schmit & Associates, the municipal complex project manager the city hired last year.
•approved a $13,500 proposal from Bleakly Advisory Group for a real estate market overview and opportunity analysis for the downtown area. That includes a retail and housing demand assessment and master plan collaboration.
•approved opting out of the Gwinnett County Community Development Block Grant Program and joining the statewide CDBG Program and Department of Community Affairs programs for funding sources. City officials said since the city is located mostly in Barrow County, it will have a better opportunity to compete for grant money using that approach.
•approved the donation of 11 surplus computers and monitors to the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center.
•approved an addendum agreement to an existing contract on the billboard located across from Ingles with new billboard owner Fairway Outdoor Advertising. Under the revised contract, Fairway will pay $1,200 annually in advance to the city’s Downtown Development Authority, and the city gets use of one face of the billboard for advertising purposes. While the previous contract gave the city 10 percent of net revenue generated, the new contract gives the city 15 percent.
