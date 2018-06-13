Longtime Barrow public servant, former BOC chair Holliday dies

Wednesday, June 13. 2018
Don Holliday, a longtime public servant in Barrow County, died Sunday.
He was 68.
Holliday, a 1968 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School served as chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, chairman of the Barrow County Airport Authority and Statham Fire Chief, a position he held for 25 years.
Holliday owned St. Ives Contractors and developed the St. Ives Estate in Winder.
Holliday was most recently chairman of the county planning commission, before resigning earlier this year due to health reasons.
A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder. A visitation is set for 2 p.m. at the same location.
Holliday’s passing was acknowledged at Tuesday’s BOC meeting.
“We want to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers,” commissioner Ben Hendrix said.
