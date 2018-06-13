Developers of a proposed apartment complex on Thompson Mill Rd. near Spout Springs Rd. faced a lot of citizen pushback at a community meeting held to discuss the plans Monday night.
The Braselton Planning Commission is slated to consider the proposed project for an annexation and rezoning at its meeting June 25 at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building. The Braselton Town Council could take final action on the request at its July meeting.
Monday night, George Tullos outlined plans by MVH Partners Affordable Housing for the 240-apartments project on 30 acres. He said the development would have 1-3 bedroom units, a pool, a clubhouse and a walking trail. Tullos said the project is targeted toward “lower middle class” families with household incomes of $31,000-$52,000. The project is not public housing or Section 8 apartments he said. MVH does, however, make use of the low-income housing tax credit to finance the project in return for offering lower rental rates. Rental rates for this project are projected to be $700-$1,000, Tullos said.
See the full story in the June 13 issue of The Braselton News.
Apartment project slammed
