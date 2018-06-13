Braselton budget draws no comment at hearing

The proposed fiscal year 2019 budget for Braselton drew no comments at a public hearing Thursday.
The general fund budget is projected to increase by about 3.5 percent, $193,295, to $5.7 million and the utility fund is projected to increase by 10.7 percent, $681,750, to $7,048,750.
The town council is expected to approve the budget near the end of June. A specific date has not been set. The fiscal year starts July 1.
The hearing on the budget lasted only a few minutes.
Town manager Jennifer Scott said cost for consultants will be up in 2019. Consultants will require nearly triple the amount for the current year. Cost will go up to $120,000 from $44,000 for the current year in the planning department. Another $6,000 is budgeted for engineering costs that are not in the current budget and dues and fees are also expected to be up $6,000.
Scott explained the council has “quite a few projects you wanted to look at” in the coming year.
See the full story in the June 13 issue of The Braselton News.
