Incumbent Jackson County Board of Education member Steve Bryant is challenging the recent election results after being defeated by challenger Don Clerici.
Clerici handily defeated Bryant in the May 22 election, 64-percent to 36-percent.
Bryant, who represents District 5 and serves as the Jackson County BOE chairman, filed a challenge in the Superior Court of Jackson County on May 29. Bryant said the names of the candidates were listed incorrectly on the ballot for the May 22 election, since Clerici’s name was listed before his.
“Names should be listed in alphabetic order or the incumbent’s name should be listed first,” according to Bryant’s challenge. “In both cases, my name should have been listed first on the ballot.”
Bryant added the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and Jackson County Board of Elections were notified May 17.
See the full story in the June 13 issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOE race challenged
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry