HOMER - Mary Alice Hooper, 94, died Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Oaks at Limestone.
Mrs. Hooper was born in Homer, the daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Shubert Ash. She was a member of Homer Presbyterian Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Hooper was preceded in death by her husband, Enos Hooper.
Survivors include daughters, Jane Dunson and Margaret Ausburn, both of Homer; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at Homer Presbyterian Church with the Revs. Mark Tjepkema and Bill Surrett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Alice Hooper (06-12-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry