Douglas Easter (06-10-18)

HOSCHTON - Douglas Lloyd Easter, 80, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018.
He was a member of 191 Rockwell Lodge and American Legion Post 56 in Jefferson, Ga. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. Mr. Easter was a United States Army Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Easter; son, Stephen Bradley Easter, Decatur, Ga.; daughter, Laura Ann Lazzaro and husband Joseph, Statham, Ga.; and grandchildren, Flora Jean Lazzaro and Eden Rose Lazzaro.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Louis Ortiz will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Masonic Children's Home, 1417 Nottingham Dr., Macon, GA 31211.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org
