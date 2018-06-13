SWIMMING: Large Sea Dragon team off to strong start

The Jefferson Sea Dragons’ largest team ever is off to one of its best starts.
The recreation swimming team opened its schedule with a first-place finish among eight teams at the North Division Splash meet in Habersham County.
“Our team this year is the largest one ever,” said coach Tess Nunnally, who is assisted this year by C.J. Guzman and Haley Bartoletta. “ … We are once again looking to be league Champions, district champions, and hopefully top in the state.”
Jefferson has returned multiple state champions, state finalists and record holders this year and dominated its season opening meet. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams took the top sports in their respective competitions as the program recorded an overall first-place finish. The meet included 15 first-place finishes, while 14 swimmers accounted for 33 all-star times.
Ansley Nunnally broke three team 10U girls’ records with wins 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard butterfly (see results below for times), and Joshua Joransen broke the 18U boys’ team record in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.02.
For the rest of this story, see the June 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
