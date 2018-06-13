Jefferson Rec track team athletes earn three state championships

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, June 13. 2018
The Jefferson Recreation Department track and field team recently concluded its season with athletes winning three gold medals.
Competing in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association B/C state track and field championships, 8-year-old William Malueg won state championships in the boys 8U 400 and 800 meter races while Kaitlyn Herring won the 10U girls 1,600-meter state championship.
Malueg set the Class B/C record in the 800 meters and narrowly missed setting a new state mark in the 400 meters.
Brock Brush took second in the 12U boys’ Class B/C 1,600 meters, bettering a state-record time that had stood since 1996. He was only .84 of a second off the pace of the first-place finisher.  
Gabby Lee finished as state runner-up in the 10U girls’ 1,600 meters.
For the rest of this story, see the June 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.

Jefferson 8-year-old runner William Malueg (center) won state titles in the 8U 400 and 800 meters at the recreation state track meet.


Jefferson’s Kaitlyn Herring (standing atop the podium) won girls 10U 1,600 meter title at the recreation state track meet. Submitted photos
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.