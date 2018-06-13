FOOTBALL: Eagles putting summer 7-on-7 work to good use

East Jackson football coach Scott Wilkins said 7-on-7 passing competitions are “not real football,” but the longtime coach also finds them quite useful.
While there’s no pass rush and running attacks, it provides something of a summer work-study for the quarterbacks, receivers and secondary.
“It’s good for your secondary to see routes,” said Wilkins, who enters his second year at East Jackson and 18th overall as a head coach. “It’s good defensively for you to work on your coverages. It’s good for your quarterbacks and receivers to understand defenses and running routes where the holes are and where the holes aren’t.”
East Jackson competed in a 7-on-7 scrimmage this past Thursday at Athens Christian and against Social Circle this Tuesday at home. The Eagles will take on Athens Christian this coming Thursday at home.
East Jackson will also throw against Social Circle again this upcoming Tuesday. The Eagles then will take part in the Athens Christian lineman challenge at the end of the month as part of its summer work.
For the rest of this story, see the June 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
