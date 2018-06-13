FOOTBALL: Panthers continue offensive transition during summer

Jackson County is using its summer months to transition to an offense with which coach Brandon Worley is quite familiar.
The Panthers will operate out of the Wing-T this year, a scheme Worley employed at both Banks County and North Forsyth as a coordinator.
“Most of my career, I’ve been Wing-T,” said Worley, who is in his fourth year as a head coach at Jackson County.
The Panthers will operate their version of the Wing-T out of the pistol formation and may incorporate some use of the triple option.
“We’ll see where it takes us,” Worley said.
Worley said multiple players will have a chance to get their hands on the ball in this scheme and put more stress on a defense.
“It’s a great team-oriented offense,” said Worley, who noted that he’s always included some components of the Wing-T in his offenses at Jackson County. “I just think it fits us well.”
Jackson County broke in the new offense during spring football, and Worley has been pleased with how much of the new playbook his players have retained. The coach said mastering this offense will require a lot of repetition.
“What we’re doing now requires a lot of reps and a lot of practice to get timing down and get kids on the same page, but it’s a team-oriented approach, so they’re definitely buying into that,” Worley said.
For the rest of this story, see the June 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
