BASEBALL: JCCHS alum Matt Bolt ‘humbled’ by head-coaching opportunity

When Matt Bolt set out for a beach trip, he had no idea he’d be a head baseball coach shortly after his return.
The Jackson County baseball assistant was promoted to the role of head coach last Tuesday, just days after hearing about the departure of former coach Jonathan Gastley while on vacation. Bolt said his desire to apply for the opening was immediate.
“It happened all so very fast, but once I knew he was leaving, I absolutely knew that I wanted to take the position,” Bolt said.
While he said becoming a head coach is a bit “nerve-racking” due to high expectations, Bolt expressed his appreciation for the support from his fianceé, family, coaching colleagues and the community in taking this next step in his career.
“It’s surreal,” Bolt said. “I’m just so humbled and I’m so blessed. I didn’t realize that I had so much support behind me. This community has supported me in a very high fashion.”
He pointed to the returning players, their families, the coaches and administrators as the factors that drove his interest in the position after having served as an assistant since 2011.
“I knew that it was definitely something that I wanted to pursue,” he said.
Bolt, who interviewed for the position after returning from his trip and was quickly given the job, takes over the program after eight seasons as an assistant coach. This is the first head coaching job for the 27-year-old, who began working with the Panther program as a community coach when he was still attending college.
For the rest of this story, see the June 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
