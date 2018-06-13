Basketball: Rowland named Wildcats' new head coach

The Apalachee High School boys basketball team will have its third head coach in three years this coming fall and winter.
Ty Rowland was hired last month to take over for Spencer Bernstein. It will be the first head coaching job for Rowland, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant at La Vergne High School in the Nashville suburbs. Prior to that, he was an assistant for three seasons at Duluth High School.
Rowland grew up in Gwinnett County and graduated from Parkview High School in 2006. He played collegiately as a point guard at Georgia College from 2006-2010.
Bernstein said he stepped down to take time off from education and to pursue other career interests. After serving as a longtime assistant at Hillgrove, Bernstein took over following former Wildcat coach Kevin Morris' departure for Jefferson. In Bernstein's lone season at Apalachee, the Wildcats finished 11-17 in a tough region, but made the state playoffs before losing in the first round.
