Vera Lou Wall (06-12-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, June 14. 2018
Vera Lou Wall, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

A native of Hall County, Mrs. Wall was the daughter of the late Curtis Grady and Clara Lucille Pierce Hayes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Wall.

Survivors include her children, Charlene Jutras, Barry, Keith, and Todd Wall; brothers, Charles and Pierce Hayes; sister, Ann Hill; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Her love, selflessness, and generosity will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Friday June 15, at 1 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The Rev. Corey Sexton will officiate. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to Hoschton Baptist Church.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.