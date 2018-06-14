Vera Lou Wall, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
A native of Hall County, Mrs. Wall was the daughter of the late Curtis Grady and Clara Lucille Pierce Hayes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Wall.
Survivors include her children, Charlene Jutras, Barry, Keith, and Todd Wall; brothers, Charles and Pierce Hayes; sister, Ann Hill; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Her love, selflessness, and generosity will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Friday June 15, at 1 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The Rev. Corey Sexton will officiate. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to Hoschton Baptist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Vera Lou Wall (06-12-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry