GE announces distribution center in Commerce

Thursday, June 14. 2018
GE Appliances is building a new multi-million dollar facility in Commerce. The company will open a new distribution center on a tract at the entrance to the Commerce 85 Logistics Park along Steve Reynolds Boulevard and across Hwy. 98 from Billy Cain Ford.
The center is expected to create 100 jobs and will cost about $55 million.
Grading on the 100-acre site began about two weeks ago and is expected to take three to four months.
According to the state press release, construction will be completed by April 2019.
“The Southeast Region Area Distribution Center will join the largest distribution network in the appliance industry with the ability to deliver products in three days or less to 90 percent of U.S. homes,” Mark Shirkness, vice president of distribution for GE Appliances. “We are excited to add a new warehouse in Northern Georgia to our network of appliance distribution centers located across the country."
