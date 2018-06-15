Shirley Jean Adams (06-14-18)

Shirley Jean Adams, 76, wife of Hugh H. Adams, died Thursday, June 14, 2018.
Born in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Catherine Ward Downs. Shirley retired from Veri Tech. She was a member of AMVETS post 10, where she enjoyed placing flags on Memorial Day and calling for Senior Bingo. Every year she made toys for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Survivors in addition to her husband include three children, Hughes (Arcely) Hillard, Colbert, Travis (Connie) Adams, Ila, and Ronnie (Tonya) Adams, Carnesville; brothers, Reese Downs, Tallahassee, Fla. and Wilson Downs, North Augusta, S.C. and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 16, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel. The family will receive friends form 1 until 2 prior to the service. Burial will be held at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3810.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
